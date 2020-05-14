Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

ADMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.53.

ADMS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. 16,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,863. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

