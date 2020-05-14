Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.