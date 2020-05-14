Alex Smith Purchases 84 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £186.48 ($245.30).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Alex Smith sold 51,263 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75), for a total value of £185,059.43 ($243,435.19).

STEM stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.76). The stock had a trading volume of 128,572 shares. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.