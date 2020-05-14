Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

BosValen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 664.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,800 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 13.7% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $513,683,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.30. 19,829,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

