Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 65950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.