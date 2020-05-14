AlphaValue Downgrades KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) to Buy

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KERRY GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.