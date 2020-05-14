Alto Ventures (CVE:ATV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.04

Shares of Alto Ventures Ltd (CVE:ATV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 150000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Alto Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ATV)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

