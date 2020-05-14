American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 3%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84, approximately 54,882,919 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 45,776,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

