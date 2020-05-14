Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day moving average is $223.87. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

