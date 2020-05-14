Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.98. 3,320,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day moving average of $223.87. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.