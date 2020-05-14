Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Amgen worth $1,320,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

AMGN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.28. 1,118,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.87. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

