Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Amgen worth $1,320,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

AMGN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.28. 1,118,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.87. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit