Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-60.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.85.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

