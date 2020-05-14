Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Posts Earnings Results

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 35.61 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ASY remained flat at $GBX 485 ($6.38) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.55 million and a PE ratio of 13.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 525.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 565.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.30. Andrews Sykes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 350.50 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($10.13).

Get Andrews Sykes Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.