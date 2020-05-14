Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15,674.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,094 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Anthem by 11.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,360. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.05 and its 200-day moving average is $274.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

