Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 66.19%.

APYX stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.