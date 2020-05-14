Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Shares of Aquila Services Group PLC (LON:AQSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.36), with a volume of 65 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

Aquila Services Group Company Profile (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc provides financing and management consultancy advice to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Consultancy, Interim Management, and Treasury Management segments.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit