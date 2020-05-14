Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Shares of Aquila Services Group PLC (LON:AQSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.36), with a volume of 65 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

Aquila Services Group Company Profile (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc provides financing and management consultancy advice to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Consultancy, Interim Management, and Treasury Management segments.

