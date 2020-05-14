Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 70117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.47.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

