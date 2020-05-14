Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 193,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.