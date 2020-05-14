Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 599,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,037. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

AXLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

