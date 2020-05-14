Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 3,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

