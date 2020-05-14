Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 156,076 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,964,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,076 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,654,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,348,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $264,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,168,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $328,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,004,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

