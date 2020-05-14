Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 259,869 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,893,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $745,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,650,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 22.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 488,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,012. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

