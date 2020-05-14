Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,672 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of United Technologies worth $961,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,911,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

