Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 197,507 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $622,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.06 on Thursday, reaching $256.86. 92,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average of $255.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

