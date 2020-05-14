Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Medtronic worth $1,576,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.