Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,317,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.73. 2,713,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

