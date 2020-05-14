Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $669.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $669,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after buying an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,163. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

