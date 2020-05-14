Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $858.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of American Tower worth $858,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

American Tower stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.06. The company had a trading volume of 175,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.