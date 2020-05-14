Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Intuit worth $643,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.36. The company had a trading volume of 601,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

