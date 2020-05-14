Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 190,364 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Union Pacific worth $1,025,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.55. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.