Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 366,283 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Mastercard worth $3,103,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $273.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

