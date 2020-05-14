Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,260 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,932,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,342.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,237.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.90. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.