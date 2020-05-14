Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,775,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.95% of Cisco Systems worth $3,253,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,634,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,091,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 92,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.76. 38,734,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

