Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Citigroup worth $1,428,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,672,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

