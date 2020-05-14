Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,251,935 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,537,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,251,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Comcast worth $1,531,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,574,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

