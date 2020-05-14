Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 296,793 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,131,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 296,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $838,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 620,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.