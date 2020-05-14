Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,422 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,203,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,557,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

