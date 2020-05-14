Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.
Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
