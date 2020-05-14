Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

BHB opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, CEO Curtis C. Simard bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $181,242.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

