Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
BHB opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.95.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
