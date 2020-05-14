BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 29.9% in April

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BayCom by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BayCom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,670. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. BayCom has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

