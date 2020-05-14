BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million.

Shares of NYSE:BBX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $155.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.64. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Several research analysts have commented on BBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

