Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

May 14th, 2020

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,666,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,659 shares of company stock worth $2,917,380. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

