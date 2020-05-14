BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.07. 1,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,322. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $68.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $400.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BSTC. ValuEngine downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.