BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Up 6%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.64, 11,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 605,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $869.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

