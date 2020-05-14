BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 13,960,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

BWA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 917,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

