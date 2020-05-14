BosValen Asset Management Ltd Invests $19 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,995,000. Trip.com Group accounts for about 3.6% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $27,022,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,294,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 861,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

