Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 29,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,756. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 370,487 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,255,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

