Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 18,207,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,971,437. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

