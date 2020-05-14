Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

