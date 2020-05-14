BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Philip Jansen Buys 1,834,000 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,834,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,017,400 ($2,653,775.32).

Philip Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

BT.A traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 102.15 ($1.34). 46,383,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.07. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.80 ($3.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BT.A shares. Barclays reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 183.92 ($2.42).

BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

